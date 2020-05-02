Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played. The start of the MLB season has been postponed because of the virus outbreak and there is no timetable for opening day. MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay.