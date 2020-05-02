Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract. The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. Fournette is entering the final year of his deal and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The former LSU star is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season. But he's also proven to be a poor pro between fines, suspensions and off-the-field behavior.
UNDATED (AP) — Steven Nielsen hopes to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season but the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman from Denmark first has some tree trunks to toss around in northwest Ohio. The workouts have been improvised because of coronavirus restrictions and underscore Nielsen’s desire to make it to the NFL. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent after sitting through the NFL Draft at his girlfriend’s family home in Ohio. Only two Danes have been drafted in the NFL. Kicker Morten Andersen played 25 seasons and is a national hero in Denmark. Guard/center Hjalte Froholdt was drafted last year but spent his rookie season on injured reserve.
MIAMI (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris has been traded after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021. A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started five games for rookie coach Brian Flores. Harris has one year left on his rookie contract. On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 last year.
UNDATED (AP) — The UFC has announced the full fight lineups for its shows scheduled for May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida. The mixed martial arts promotion is moving closer to resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC plans to stage several shows without fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville this month. The nine-bout show on May 13 will be headlined by former light heavyweight title contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The main event of the nine-bout show on May 16 is Dutch heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem against Walt Harris.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A professional tennis exhibition has started in Germany in a rare exception to the global shutdown of sports during the coronavirus pandemic. Eight men are playing a series of matches over four days on an indoor clay court at an academy near the small town of Höhr-Grenzhausen. The men’s and women’s professional tours are currently suspended at least until mid-July. But the event in Germany is among a growing number of unsanctioned competitions dotting the tennis calendar. Two more events are planned for the same venue in Germany this month and there are matches also planned for Florida in May.
NEW YORK (AP) — Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played. The start of the MLB season has been postponed because of the virus outbreak and there is no timetable for opening day. MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay.