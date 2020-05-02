First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 2, 2020 - Dry weather pattern continues into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Dry air remains in place and this will be the over the next couple of days. It’ll be a pleasant evening with clear skies and overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
A high pressure will dominate allowing for another bright and sunny day tomorrow with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-80s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will be light and variable to start the day and will shift to the west northwest as a high pressure moves off into the Gulf of Mexico. This will be a great day to practice social distancing outdoors, while dew points remain in the low 60s.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be very high, so make sure to use sunscreen. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
