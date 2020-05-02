FDOH reports over 36,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed on Sunday morning that the state now has 36, 078 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of those cases, 35,158 are positive Florida residents. The death toll in the state is now at 1,379 which is an increase of 15 people since Saturday’s update.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast as the state prepares to start phase-one of re-opening.
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 619 Residents: 615 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 59 Hospitalizations* Residents: 162 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 256 (42%) Female: 359 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 106 (17%) White: 404 (66%) Other: 48 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 57 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 97 (16%) Not-Hispanic: 421 (68%) Unknown/No Data: 97 (16%)
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 377 Residents: 360 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 47 Hospitalizations* Residents: 123 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 153 (43%) Female: 206 (57%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 21 (6%) White: 287 (80%) Other: 29 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 23 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 276 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 42 (12%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.