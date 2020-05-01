North Port Police investigate Homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation.
According to North Port Police Spokesman Josh Taylor, officers were called to the 2300 block of Halblum Street shortly before 6pm on Friday evening.
Police say the victim, who has yet to be identified, and the suspect apparently knew each other. Taylor says there is currently no threat to anyone else in the vicinity and the suspect has left the region.
North Port Police say if anyone has information regarding this homicide, please call them at (941) 429-7300.
