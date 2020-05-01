It’s officially sea turtle nesting season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It is officially sea turtle nesting season.
But even though the official start is May 1st, Mote Marine Lab has already tracked about 20 nests from Longboat Key down to Caspersen Beach in Venice. That is a record breaking number of nests in our area for the month of April.
Last year's sea turtle nesting season was record breaking as well. There were over 5,000 nests recorded over the 35 miles of beach.
"So we had a record number of Loggerhead nests, a record number of Green nests, last year we had those Leatherback nests, which was a record, so it was a really record breaking year. So I don't know what 2020 will bring, I don't know if we'll break any records or if we're going to break them all again. I guess we'll find out," said Melissa Bernhard who is the Conservation Manager and Senior Biologist in Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program.
Bernhard said even though we saw a record number of nests in April, it doesn't necessarily mean it will be another record breaking year. It could just mean that the season started earlier.
All sea turtles in Florida are either threatened or endangered, so it's important that people do their part during nesting season.
"The best things to do is to keep the beach dark so if you live near the beach, or if you're visiting the beach, turn off your lights at night or shield them in a way that prevents them from glowing on the beach. If you've taken any furniture out on the beach, bring that back with you. If you've taken any trash with you, collect that and dispose of it properly. Any holes you've dug, fill those in so a turtle doesn't fall into them," said Bernhard.
Sea turtle nesting season ends on October 31st.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.