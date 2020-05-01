It’s officially sea turtle nesting season

"The best things to do is to keep the beach dark so if you live near the beach, or if you're visiting the beach, turn off your lights at night or shield them in a way that prevents them from glowing on the beach. If you've taken any furniture out on the beach, bring that back with you. If you've taken any trash with you, collect that and dispose of it properly. Any holes you've dug, fill those in so a turtle doesn't fall into them," said Bernhard.