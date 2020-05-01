Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — For baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, owning a funeral home has taken some getting used to. Now he’s adjusting to life as a mortician in Miami during a global pandemic. He wears a mask and gloves, and explains to customers that services in the chapel must be shorter than normal and limited to 10 people. Dawson entered the business in 2003, when he became an investor in his younger brother’s funeral home. Twelve years ago, he took advantage of an opportunity to own and operate Paradise Memorial Funeral Home in Miami.
NEW YORK (AP) — A lot has changed in the AFC East since the end of last season. Tom Brady has left New England and the Patriots' AFC East opponents have been busy all offseason trying to add talent. This could be the year Buffalo, Miami or the New York Jets end New England's reign at the top of the division after winning 17 titles in 19 years with Brady as quarterback. But Bill Belichick is still running things for the Patriots. That has all of their AFC East rivals still wary and not quite ready to say the division is up for grabs.
CLEVELAND (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is excited about his sport's expected return next week. He does have some concerns, however. Miocic says he's worried about everyone's health and safety when the octagon reopens on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC has canceled or postponed several events since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fights in Florida will be held without any fans. During the outbreak, Miocic has continued to work as a firefighter and paramedic in Valley View, Ohio.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has added another big man to its roster. The Gators say former Michigan forward Colin Castleton will join the program and have two years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-11 Castleton grew up in nearby Daytona Beach. He played 44 games for the Wolverines over the last two seasons. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds off the bench as a sophomore last season and shot 53% from the field.
MIAMI (AP) — Former NFL first-round draft pick Taco Charlton has been released by the Miami Dolphins. The veteran defensive end started five games last year and had five sacks but struggled against the run. The Dolphins released him rather than exercising his fifth-year option for 2021. Charlton was the 28th overall pick by Dallas in 2017.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract tight end O.J. Howard signed as a rookie in 2017. The move comes a week after the Bucs acquired four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski in a trade from New England, prompting speculation that Howard might be traded to make room for the former Patriots star.
UNDATED (AP) — A shorter season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic means no one will lose a PGA Tour card this year. It also means the Korn Ferry Tour players will have to wait a year before fully joining the big leagues. A memo was sent to players on Thursday to outline the changes. It was another step in the tour trying to figure out what’s equitable in a season that will be without 13 previously scheduled events. The tour said players exempt for this season will keep the same status for the 2020-21 season unless they earn a higher ranking.