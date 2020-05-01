Gov. DeSantis says an investigation is “going to need to be done” on the unemployment server

The pandemic has cost thousands of Floridians their jobs.
As nearly one million unique unemployment claims have been filed, thousands are awaiting payments from the state.
“You go back four weeks and the system was in tatters, people couldn’t even get on. There’s going to be a whole investigation that’s going to need to be done on how the state of Florida could’ve paid 77 million for this thing however many years ago they did,”said Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference on Friday.
He says he had to bring in engineers to effectively rebuild the system.
“It’s been the number one non-health priority that we’ve had. And we’ve mobilized so many people in state government to be able to do it,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.
State representatives say last weekend the CONNECT page was down for the public so they could devote 100% of its capacity to doing payments.
The DEO dashboard shows so far 426,623 unique claimants have been paid. Governor DeSantis says for perspective all of last year the state of Florida paid out 326,000 claimants. He says the system has had a lot of problems and was overwhelmed so it couldn’t hold up.
The Governor says he has 2,000 employees from various state agencies that were transitioned to work in unemployment. He says more improvements need to be made to the system but says the people at the DEO have been working really hard.
We reached out to the office of former Governor Rick Scott’s office about this matter since he was in office when the unemployment website was established and this is the statement his team sent:
“Every state in the country is struggling to deal with the unprecedented volume of suddenly unemployed workers. Everyone should be focused on getting relief to people who need it as fast as possible. Senator Scott worked with his colleagues to significantly boost unemployment benefits in the CARES Act and will continue work on policies that help the people who have been hurt by this crisis.”
We followed up and asked for a comment after Governor DeSantis mentioned his plans to investigate the unemployment system, this is what Senator Scott’s office replied:
“The Governor should ask his Chief of Staff why the Crist Administration picked Deloitte as the vendor. That would be a good place to start. Right now, every state in the country is struggling to handle the unprecedented volume of suddenly unemployed workers. The important thing is to get relief to people who need it as fast as possible. Crises like this are immune to dumb political squabbles. Real leaders work to solve problems and get the job done. Senator Scott is focused on solving problems to help the people of Florida during this crisis.”
