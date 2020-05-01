Florida now has over 35,400 confirmed coronavirus cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed on Saturday morning that the state now has 35,463 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of those cases, 34,555 are positive Florida residents. The death toll in the state is now at 1364 which is an increase of 50 people since Friday’s update.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast as the state prepares to start phase-one of re-opening.
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 607 Residents: 603 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 59 Hospitalizations* Residents: 162 Non-Residents: 4
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 248 (41%) Female: 355 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 105 White: 401 Other: 47 Unknown/No Data: 50
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 372 Residents: 355 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 47 Hospitalizations* Residents: 123 Non-Residents: 17
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 152 (43%) Female: 203 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 20 White: 285 Other: 28 Unknown/No Data: 22
