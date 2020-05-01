Florida COVID-19 death toll hits 1,314

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that 1,314 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus. DOH officials also report 34,728 positive cases involving 33,829 residents.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast as the state prepares to start phase-one of re-opening.
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 591 Residents: 587 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 156 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 241 (41%) Female: 346 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 102 (17%) White: 385 (66%) Other: 47 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 53 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 87 (15%) Not-Hispanic: 408 (70%) Unknown/No Data: 92 (16%)
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 365 Residents: 348 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 44 Hospitalizations* Residents: 121 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 147 (42%) Female: 201 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 21 (6%) White: 277 (80%) Other: 27 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 23 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 40 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 267 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 41 (12%)
