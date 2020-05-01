First Alert Weather: Today we start a long period of sunshine and dry skies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure area that pulled the cold front through the Suncoast yesterday is now off the New England coast. While it is producing heavy rains there today, it’s movement has allowed high pressure to build in over the Suncoast. The area of high pressure will bring sunny skies and dry weather today. As the high expands and move from the Louisiana Delta to the coastal Atlantic our winds relax and shift a bit to the east over the weekend. This will warm us by a few degrees but the humidity will still be low enough that most people will find the afternoons comfortable. Next week the temperatures will continue to be a bit warmer, topping out in the upper 80′s and humidity will start to rise as Atlantic moisture is transported to the Suncoast.