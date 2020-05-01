FDEO extends work search requirement waiver

(WWSB) - Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the executive order that waived state requirements for reemployment assistance has been extended.
The online work registration and work search requirements will continue to be suspended until May 9, 2020. Acknowledging the complications with the state’s CONNECT site, the DEO confirms that Floridians who have had issues with the website can modify their claim filing date. Users can do that by clicking here and selecting the “Request to Modify Claim (Application) Filing Effective Date" option.
So far, the DEO has verified 960,410 unique claims and has issued payments to 426,623 applicants.
The DEO will be continuing to process claims and making payments over the weekend and will be unavailable to existing claimants. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim.”
