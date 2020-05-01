DeSantis: Florida State Parks to re-open Monday

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida State Parks will re-open Monday during the phase-one rollout of the plan to re-open Florida.
DeSantis, speaking at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville, touted the need to continue practicing social distancing but said that “the sky is not falling.” He took the opportunity to point out misleading information involving the re-opening of beaches in Jacksonville.
“They did misleading pictures acting like this was Lollapalooza at the beach or something," DeSantis said in response to photos showing lots of people on the beaches.
State parks have been closed since Mar. 23.
Explaining his decision to include parks in the re-opening, DeSantis stated that outdoor transmission was less like than indoor transmission,
