City of Venice cancels 4th of July fireworks

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Venice announced Friday that they would be cancelling their Fourth of July fireworks.
City Manager Ed Lavallee released a statement explaining that the coronavirus and related financial and operational implications made it necessary to cancel the event.
“The Governor’s Executive Orders requiring social distancing in public places would prohibit the typical gathering of large crowds to observe the fireworks display. The popular observation sites including the public beaches, annually attracts huge crowds on the island and it would not be possible to manage social distancing standards, along with providing the other necessary crown management, traffic control and public safety tasks,” explained Lavallee.
Additionally, the event usually costs around $35,000. The fireworks contract of $25,000 is typically subsidized with a donations from organizations who have also been impacted by COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.