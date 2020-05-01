Bradenton police seeking identity of woman found dead in wheelchair

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are searching for the identity and next-of-kin of an elderly woman found dead in her wheelchair.
The heartbreaking search began Thursday, when officers were called to 15th Street West in Bradenton for a deceased individual.
Once on scene they found an elderly female deceased in a wheelchair sitting on the side of the roadway. At this time, there has been no determination on cause of death and an autopsy is pending.
The woman appeared to be in her mid-80s,. Officers say they couldn’t determine her ethnicity. She has a surgical scar on the right side of her head, and has what appears to have been right hand paralysis. She has short thinning hair.
She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, pink, white and purple floral print pajama pants, and pink and gray socks.
Police have released a photo of the wheelchair. If you recognize this, contact Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373. You may also email your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).
