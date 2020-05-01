Beautiful start to the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How bout that? The Florida weather doesn’t get much better than this right? I mean humidity in the 40-50% range and temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s for highs and lots of sunshine.
You will be happy to know this is going to continue on Saturday. You may need a light jacket or sweater if your going to be out and about at the crack of dawn. We are talking temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s to start the day.
High pressure to the west of the Suncoast will move east and eventually set up east of Florida by Sunday. This will switch the winds around to the east late Sunday which will start to bring the temperatures back up and the humidity.
There will be plenty of sunshine over the weekend with a UV index at 10 both days. So load up the sunscreen if your going to be out in the sun for a long duration.
There is no mention of rain until Thursday next week and that is small right now. A cold front will move in and weaken as it pushes through the Suncoast on Thursday. Right now the rain chance is at 20%.
The work week will be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 80′s with a heat index in the low to mid 90′s each afternoon.
For boaters it is going to be great with seas running 2 feet or less and a light chop both days this weekend.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend.
