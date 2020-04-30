World Fuel Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.
The Miami-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.
The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $8.02 billion in the period.
World Fuel Services shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.93, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INT