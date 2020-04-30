Sarasota PD searching for missing person

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Family members of Charles E. Gibson, Jr., 59, are concerned for his well-being. Police say that Gibson does not have any know medical conditions.
Gibson is 5’9”, weighs approximately 150 lbs. He is an African-American male with blue eyes and facial hair. He is known to visit restaurants and bars in the downtown Sarasota area.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or email at Maria.Llovio@sarasotaFL.gov.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.