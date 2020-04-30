More people fostering animals amidst Coronavirus quarantine

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animals Services has seen an increase in people fostering their animals since the Coronavirus social distancing measures began. This in turn has lead to more pet adoptions.
The shelter has dealt with overcrowding issues, so having animals fostered and adopted has helped. Right now MCAS has about 50 dogs and 15 cats available for adoption, but they continue to have new animals come in everyday.
If you don’t know if you’re ready to adopt an animal and want to test it out first, fostering can be a great option.
“We provide everything that all the fosters need, so everything from food to crates, to if the animals need medical supplies, we will give everything they need so there’s no cost incurred by doing it. And there’s really no commitment. Even getting the animals out for a short amount of time is a really important thing for these pets. It really reduces their stress levels, so we want to make it as easy for the fosters to be able to do that,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, who is the Outreach Specialist for Manatee County Animal Services.
Because MCAS is currently closed to the public but people interested in adopting or fostering an animal can look at their animals on their website. They can also fill out an application online and schedule an appointment to meet the animal in person.
Manatee County Animal Services is also helping pet owners in the community who are financially struggling. For the last month MCAS has been offering a drive thru pick up of dog and cat food, cat litter, and treats weekly to anyone who needs it at Manatee County Cat Town.
