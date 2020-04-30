More people fostering animals amidst Coronavirus quarantine

“We provide everything that all the fosters need, so everything from food to crates, to if the animals need medical supplies, we will give everything they need so there’s no cost incurred by doing it. And there’s really no commitment. Even getting the animals out for a short amount of time is a really important thing for these pets. It really reduces their stress levels, so we want to make it as easy for the fosters to be able to do that,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, who is the Outreach Specialist for Manatee County Animal Services.