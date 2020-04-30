Manatee County issues guidance for beach visits starting Monday

Public parking at Manatee’s three public beaches will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. beginning Monday. There are approximately 400 parking spots at Coquina, 200 at Cortez and space for 250 at Manatee Beach. They are first come, first serve. Drivers will be given a parking pass. Those who violate the two-hour limit will be subject to a parking citation and a fine.