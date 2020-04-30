Manatee County issues guidance for beach visits starting Monday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission voted to re-opens beaches in the county with restrictions earlier this week. Now, the county has issued guidance for those who plan to visit next week.
Public parking at Manatee’s three public beaches will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. beginning Monday. There are approximately 400 parking spots at Coquina, 200 at Cortez and space for 250 at Manatee Beach. They are first come, first serve. Drivers will be given a parking pass. Those who violate the two-hour limit will be subject to a parking citation and a fine.
Parking is limited to two hours each day. That time limit, say county officials, will allow visitors to do essential beach activities, such as walking, running and swimming.
Animals, alcohol, fires, glass bottles or vehicles are not allowed on county beaches anytime. Other beach gear is allowed and sunscreen is encouraged, especially for anyone who hasn’t been in the sun for several weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.