Local hospitals resume elective procedures on May 4

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota announced that they will resume elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures Monday, May 4. This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Wednesday in which he detailed his phased rollout to reopening the state.
SMH has performed nearly 3,000 surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic and now can resume their full rotation. This includes the Cape Outpatient Surgery Center. Safety procedures are in place and SMH has the capability of performing rapid on-site COVID-19 testing.
The hospital has already been testing high-risk and medically indicated patients for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before non-elective surgery.
Doctors Hospital will also begin their first elective surgeries on May 4. The term “elective surgery” refers not only to cosmetic procedures, but also to essential and critical surgeries that are scheduled. The definition is also something that Gov. DeSantis clarified during his press conference Wednesday.
Visitation to patients in the hospital will still be suspended.
If you had an elective surgery scheduled that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, you should reach out to your doctor for more information.
