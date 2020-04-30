Let the sunshine in and drier air as well

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some really nice weather over the next couple of days as NNW will continue to keep dry cool air funneling into the Suncoast.
High pressure will keep skies clear through the weekend with no threat of rain over the upcoming week.
We start Friday morning off with temperatures in the low 60′s and a N wind at 10 mph. With plenty of sunshine expect temperatures to warm into the upper 70′s to low 80′s which will be slightly below the average for this time of year.
I would rank Friday as a top 5 day of Spring thus far. Look for clear skies Friday night with lows on Saturday in the upper 50′s inland and low 60′s near the coast.
Saturday the high will be near 80 once again with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday a little warmer with highs expected to be in the mid 80′s once again.
No chance for rain through the work week next week with highs back in the upper 80′s inland and mid 80′s near the coast.
