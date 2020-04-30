Florida’s Phase 1 Reopening Plan Begins Monday: What that Means for Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis rolled out his plan yesterday on how the state can implement phase one of reopening Florida – starting this Monday.
As many people were hopeful after that announcement, it’s now up to the leaders here on the Suncoast to decide whether or not to follow those guidelines at a local level.
Mostly all parks throughout Sarasota County were the only public spaces that remained open during this stay at home order, but starting Monday, the Governor’s recommendations will be put in place here - allowing us to all slowly get back to normal on the Suncoast.
“We acted quickly. At the beginning, no one knew what this virus was going to look, and what the crisis was going to look like. It’s easy to be a Monday quarterback now, but a couple of months ago, it was a different story. Now, it’s time, it’s clear looking at the numbers, that it’s time to start opening up and that’s what we’re focused on,” Sarasota County Commissioner, Christian Ziegler, explained.
Restaurants will be allowed to have outdoor seating and 25% indoor seating, retail stores can reopen at 25% capacity and elective surgeries can resume. Plus, adding to the phase one plan, Sarasota County will fully open their beaches including the parking lots, as well as tennis and pickle-ball courts will open this weekend.
“But we’re asking people to really take ownership and responsibility to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing,” Nicole Risser, Sarasota County Parks Director, said.
Bars, gyms, schools, movie theaters, arenas and personal services such as hair salons will remain closed. Plus, visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited.
“The libraries are still a decision we’ll have to make, as well as our playgrounds. Those are decisions that are really left up to us and that we need to focus on,” Ziegler said.
Counties and cities do have the power to keep restrictions in place if they feel it necessary to do so. That’s why the City of Sarasota has yet to announce whether they will lift their restrictions, and follow the lead of the rest of the county.
“Unfortunately, I do think that we’re going to have two different sets of rules. That is very confusing for businesses. It would be great if we could have a consistent set of rules for the entire county or even the entire region,” Heather Kasten, the CEO & President of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, explained.
The City of Sarasota tells ABC7 on Thursday night that they are still deciding what to do, but should have more information for residents by the weekend.
