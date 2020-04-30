Florida Department of Health confirms 33,690 cases of COVID-19

(WWSB) - As Florida approaches phase-one of the governor’s plan for re-opening the state, the Department of Health reports that there are 33,690 positive cases of COVID-19.
The state has also confirmed 1,268 deaths.
Wednesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out his phased “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step" plan to re-open commerce in the state. He vowed to protect vulnerable citizens and says that visits to nursing homes will remain suspended for the time being.
Here’s the most recent numbers for the Suncoast:
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 352 Residents: 335 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 118 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 144 (43%) Female: 191 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 20 (6%) White: 271 (81%) Other: 25 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 38 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 259 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 38 (11%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 580 Residents: 577 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 3
Conditions and Care Deaths: 55 Hospitalizations* Residents: 148 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 98 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 236 (41%) Female: 341 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 98 (17%) White: 381 (66%) Other: 46 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 52 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 82 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 401 (69%) Unknown/No Data: 94 (16%)
