First Alert Weather: Gusty storms give way to sunny skies later in the afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning showers and thunderstorms will move through the area by mid-morning. In between several waves of these gusty storms will be generally light to moderate rain showers. The strongest of the storms should stay below severe limits but some gusty winds are likely near the coast. Boaters will experience dangerous boating conditions and are advised to remain in port. Once the storms move east and south by noon, winds will shift and some slightly cooler and drier air will move in. Sunshine will return by afternoon.