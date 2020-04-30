DOH Sarasota announces more drive-thru testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health - Sarasota has announced three more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.
The tests are by appointment only and are for anyone experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or those who work in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those calling for an appointment will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
DOH Sarasota can also accommodate walk-ups and people on bicycles.
North Sarasota: Tuesday, May 5, 8 a.m. to Noon - R.L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota
South County: Wednesday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port
Mid-County: Thursday, May 7, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel
