Appealing state unemployment ineligibility status

The Department of Economic Opportunity told us earlier this week that if someone applied before April 5, they need to do another application. A news released published on Thursday afternoon states that people who applied for the state’s Reemployment Assistance benefits on or after April 5 and were deemed ineligible for state benefits will receive additional application information from the department. The same release states people who are self-employed, contract employees, gig workers, or others who applied for state benefits should apply again.