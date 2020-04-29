Tupperware: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.
The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $375.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.57. A year ago, they were trading at $22.90.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TUP