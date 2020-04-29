Southwest Florida currently in phase one of a water shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest Florida is currently in the first phase of a water shortage.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District voted to make the declaration Tuesday. Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota Counties all fall under the counties that are being affected.
A Phase I water shortage order does not change allowable watering schedules, but it does prohibit “wasteful and unnecessary” water use.
Florida’s dry season runs October through May, and April is historically one of the driest months of the year.
