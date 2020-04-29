Sarasota Co. Correctional Facility makes changes to visitation policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota County Corrections announced Wednesday that they are working toward establishing limited on-site visitation at the detention center for the safety of the population and staff.
In a letter from the Sheriff’s Department, officials said they will offer nine on-site appointments for 50 minute visitation blocks. Each inmate will be allowed two of these visitations per week.
The facility is working to create other ways for their inmates to stay in touch with their loved ones. Each inmate gets one fifteen minute video call a week through May 17, in addition to one free phone call a week and 10 messages a month.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.