Ryder: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $109.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $1.38 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.
The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.
Ryder shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. The stock has decreased 52% in the last 12 months.
