Rep. Margaret Good parts ways with campaign manager

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 learned on Wednesday that Representative Margaret Good is parting ways with her campaign manager, Kevin Lata.
Reports say the move comes after series of missteps and a fundraising fizzle.
The move is notable because Lata was the head over Good’s electoral victory over Rep. James Buchanan in a state House district in 2018.
Good’s new campaign manager has already been selected. It will be Alex Koren, a Washington D.C. based consultant.
