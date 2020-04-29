Rep. Margaret Good parts ways with campaign manager

Rep. Margaret Good parts ways with campaign manager
By ABC7 Staff | April 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 learned on Wednesday that Representative Margaret Good is parting ways with her campaign manager, Kevin Lata.

Reports say the move comes after series of missteps and a fundraising fizzle.

The move is notable because Lata was the head over Good’s electoral victory over Rep. James Buchanan in a state House district in 2018.

Good’s new campaign manager has already been selected. It will be Alex Koren, a Washington D.C. based consultant.

