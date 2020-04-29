Phase One to reopen Florida begins on Monday, May 4th

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We now know what the next step is to reopening Florida. With input from his Re-open Florida Task Force and so many others from the state, Governor Ron DeSantis outlining Phase One of his plan this afternoon. Starting on Monday, restaurants will be allowed to have outdoor seating and 25 percent indoor seating, retail stores can reopen at 25 percent capacity and elective surgeries can resume.
“This is something where we really wanted to get it right," said DeSantis. "I would have liked to announce what we were doing two weeks ago if I could, but I wanted the data, I wanted the facts.”
Bars, gyms, schools, movie theaters, arenas and personal services such as hair salons will remain closed. Visits to senior living facilities are still prohibited. For the most part, people ABC 7 talked with are looking forward to Phase One getting underway in a few days.
“I am comfortable with the baby steps or a little bit more aggressive," said Art Lindemanis, a Sarasota resident. "Provided that you don’t open up the bars, provided you don’t open up the movie theaters where people have a problem being careful and it all goes back to personal responsibility.”
Public health will continue to be a very important part of reopening the state. There are plans to increase testing and keep up with social distancing. The governor will see how things are going with this phase over the next few weeks before moving onto the next phase.
“We can do what we need to do to protect our vulnerable population from the coronavirus,” said DeSantis. “While taking safe smart steps toward rebuilding Florida’s foundation.”
Phase One does not include Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County because of the high number of cases they currently have in those counties.
