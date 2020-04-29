More than $550 million paid in unemployment benefits by the Department of Economic Opportunity

Thousands were denied for state unemployment benefits this week.
The Department of Economic Opportunity says a claim can be deemed ineligible for several reasons like multiple claims in one year, or an incomplete application.
At 7pm the DEO emailed us this: “For individuals who may have an incomplete or inaccurate information, DEO is reaching out to assist in completing their applications,” said DEO press secretary Paige Landrum.
Many people have told us they have a lot of questions for the DEO and have been trying to reach them and haven’t been able to.
The DEO announced on twitter Wednesday that they’ve added a new chat feature to their website where people can reach an agent directly.
The DEO database reports more than 2 million individual claims have been filed, and 835,290 are confirmed unique claims.
The database warns that the total claims submitted may fluctuate because of duplicate or triplicate entries.
674,005 unemployment claims have been processed by the DEO. 404, 317 people have been paid. More than $553 million dollars have been paid to claimants according to database.
Breaking down the numbers further, of the 674,005 claims processed, 39.5% of them have been deemed ineligible.
In Manatee County 7,540 individual claims have been submitted.
In Sarasota County 9,281 claims were filed.
“We’re hurting we’re struggling... I don’t think they recognize that this is such a unique situation. We’re begging for help,” said Sarasota resident Kelly Paige.
Paige applied for unemployment on March 20. Today no help has arrived and she says no one has been listening to her pleas so she wrote to Senator Joe Gruters.
“Did receive a very quick response from them. I’m very impressed. And they gave me instructions to provide some information of mine and then proceeded to send that to Tallahassee. I’m waiting to see what happens from there,” said Paige.
The state is asking anyone who applied before April 5 to do another application. Paige says she tried... but the server isn’t letting her refile.
We asked the DEO why claimants needed to reapply if their information is on the server, we got no response.
“If they applied before April 5, 2020 they need to do another application to make sure they’re in the running for that Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” said Sass Law firm labor and employment attorney, Janet Wise.
Janet Wise is a labor and employment attorney and says people need their money now.
“This is a system that is being incredibly overwhelmed right now with all of the unemployed people unfortunately,” said Wise.
She says determination and patience is key. Wise recommends people to do their applications in the middle of the night to avoid getting kicked out of the server.
On the other side, some people we’ve talked to in the last few weeks are finally receiving their benefits.
“Just shocked. I was like oh my gosh it really worked. Everything worked. I know it too a while and I understood that but I was very elated,” said Venice resident Steve Huggins.
After weeks of being kicked off the server Huggins was able to submit his application on April 5th.
“I can’t imagine getting in and looking and going back through and trying to fill all that out all over again and get thrown out and frustrated like I was before so I’m just blessed that it did what it did,” said Huggins.
If you’re still waiting on benefits or an update on your application the DEO says the CONNECT system only updates once a day so they recommend logging in once daily to see your status.
DEO says they will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to process claims and payments. Their website says CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily. DEO says the schedule doesn’t affect people trying to file a new claim.
"Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim.”
The DEO also added on their twitter they will be controlling the amount of users on CONNECT: