Manatee Education Foundation launches COVID-19 relief fund

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Education Foundation announced Wednesday that it has launched a relief fund to help families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Donations will support emergency needs and programs for the School District of Manatee County.
“The Manatee Education Foundation wants to help the District connect with families who need support during this difficult time,” said Manatee Education Foundation President Mary Glass. “We stand with our educators, whether it’s helping pay for internet access, technology tools or supplies for teachers who need support.”
You can find the donation button for the COVID-19 Relief Fund on www.MEFinfo.org.
In addition to emergency need, dozens of school buses in Manatee have been equipped with WiFi hot spots so that students without internet at home can connect to continue their distance education.
