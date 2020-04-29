Hotels Prepare to Hopefully Welcome Visitors this Summer on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tourism industry has been hit hard all around the world due to COVID-19, but especially here in the sunshine state – where visitors are what drive our economy. Many businesses have been shut down or restricted as the state tries to control the spread of the virus. That includes restaurants, bars, boat rentals, all non-essential businesses. However, a key part of the tourism industry are hotels. They have technically been open this entire time, but obviously with no travelers, they've had no business.
“March is our busiest month of the year. If you look at February, March and the beginning of April for most of our businesses, it can be 60% of their revenue. It’s the high season. This definitely couldn’t have come at a worse time for us economically,” Virginia Haley, the President of Visit Sarasota County, explained.
Hotels say COVID-19 has left our paradise very quiet with no fun in the sun insight.
“It came in like a thunderstorm. It literally went down to one or two rooms in house,” expressed Patrick Shine, the President of The Hospitality Adviser.
Shine is the operations manager for three hotels on the Suncoast, and says that although Governor DeSantis deemed hotels and resorts essential businesses, they are not receiving any reservations because of travel restrictions and safety concerns.
"There are hotels that have just completely shut their doors. There’s other hotels where you see the general manager working the front desk. They’ve furloughed most of their employees, but yet the management team is there running the hotel with a skeleton crew,” Heather Kasten, the CEO of The Sarasota Chamber Of Commerce, tells us.
As many states are beginning to lift their stay-at-home orders, and Florida looks towards opening up the economy again, officials say they still expect tourism to be affected for a while.
“The varying degrees of people’s thought process. You have some who are ready to get out there and go back to life as it was, and then there’s others that are going to be very fearful and very cautious, and are not going to come out for quite a while. It’ll be interesting to see that the bandwidth is quite tremendous on how people feel about all of this,” explained Kasten.
All hotels and businesses are going to have to cater to those visitors that are fearful.
“The number one thing that they’re going to want to hear about is the health and safety measures that every business is going to put into place, so not only are we going to want to see businesses adopting these measures, they need to be very obvious about it and share what they’re doing with their customers,” Haley said.
“We’ll be showing what we do upon check in, the cleaning of the rooms every day,” said Shine, “and we also offer a touchless check in, and wiping the keys and locks.”
Social media has been a great tool to keep visitors updated with that information, as well as when guests could expect to fully visit the Suncoast.
“We’re working with local attractions, restaurants, shops, transportation services to put together programs and packages where guest can come down and experience it all, and know that they’re going to be open when they book,” continued Shine.
“I don’t think it will be an immediate turnaround, but we are in a very good place. We are that beautiful, quiet beach destination with wonderful outdoor spaces, and I think that’s the kind of thing people are going to want,” Haley expressed.
Visit Sarasota County also tells us that they are first focusing and expecting on travelers from the state visit the Suncoast, and then by late July or August, we can expect out of state tourists.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.