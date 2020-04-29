Florida DOH announces 33,193 COVID-19 cases as state awaits announcement on re-opening

FILE — Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that they have confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | April 29, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:26 AM

(WWSB) - As Floridians await an announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis on re-opening the state, the Department of Health has confirmed 33,193 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,218 deaths, an increase of 47 from Tuesday’s announcement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Trump to discuss his plans to re-start Florida’s economy on Tuesday. He told reporters he would make an announcement sometime today.

Here are the latest totals from the Suncoast.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 338 Residents: 322 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16

Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 116 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64

Gender: Male: 138 (43%) Female: 184 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 18 (6%) White: 261 (81%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (6%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 37 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 248 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (11%)

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 567 Residents: 564 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 3

Conditions and Care Deaths: 49 Hospitalizations* Residents: 142 Non-Residents: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 57

Gender: Male: 232 (41%) Female: 331 (59%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)

Race: Black: 94 (17%) White: 375 (66%) Other: 45 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (9%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 81 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 390 (69%) Unknown/No Data: 93 (16%)

