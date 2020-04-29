Florida DOH announces 33,193 COVID-19 cases as state awaits announcement on re-opening

(WWSB) - As Floridians await an announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis on re-opening the state, the Department of Health has confirmed 33,193 positive cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,218 deaths, an increase of 47 from Tuesday’s announcement.
Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Trump to discuss his plans to re-start Florida’s economy on Tuesday. He told reporters he would make an announcement sometime today.
Here are the latest totals from the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 338 Residents: 322 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 116 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 138 (43%) Female: 184 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 18 (6%) White: 261 (81%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 37 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 248 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (11%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 567 Residents: 564 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 3
Conditions and Care Deaths: 49 Hospitalizations* Residents: 142 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 232 (41%) Female: 331 (59%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 94 (17%) White: 375 (66%) Other: 45 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 81 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 390 (69%) Unknown/No Data: 93 (16%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.