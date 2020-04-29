First Alert Weather: Strong to severe weather tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be similar to yesterday but a lot more humid. That will be especially true in the second half of the day when winds shift to the southwest and become breezy. Rain holds off today, except for a small chance for isolated showers along the southern parts of Florida and the spine of the state.
Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on the Suncoast as a line of storms approaches the coast in the per-dawn hours tomorrow. The primary threat from these storms seems to be strong, gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts. The chance for tornadoes is small but cant be ruled out completely. As always, the thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours of rain and deadly lightning. These storms will come in two waves with the second moving through in the mid to late morning and early afternoon. Once the winds shift from the southwest to north the storms will end and skies will clear. That will usher in an extended period of dry and less humid weather.
