First Alert Weather: Strong to severe weather tomorrow

Thursday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on the Suncoast as a line of storms approaches the coast in the per-dawn hours tomorrow. The primary threat from these storms seems to be strong, gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts. The chance for tornadoes is small but cant be ruled out completely. As always, the thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours of rain and deadly lightning. These storms will come in two waves with the second moving through in the mid to late morning and early afternoon. Once the winds shift from the southwest to north the storms will end and skies will clear. That will usher in an extended period of dry and less humid weather.