First Alert Weather Day Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of storms will be moving through our area on Thursday morning basically just before sunrise through early afternoon.
There is a small chance we could see one or two of these storms go severe. That means winds with one or two of the storms could get up to 50-60 mph. There is a small chance we could also see some small hail with an isolated storm or two.
The disruptive weather will continue through most of the morning through the early afternoon. It will be breezy with winds out of the SW to start the day and then NW later in the day. Wind speeds will be sustained in the 15-20 mph range through the day with much higher gusts as the storms roll in.
Boaters beware seas are expected to be a bit choppy out there around the line of storms. Would not be surprised to see some special marine warnings during the morning hours as the storms move closer to the coast.
Most of the storms will clear our inland Counties by 2 to 3 p.m. with only a few residual showers continuing through early evening.
Clearing skies expected Thursday night through Friday morning with cooler and drier air slipping in. Lows on Friday morning will be in the low 60′s.
Look for a really nice day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 but it will feel cooler with low humidity.
Saturday we start off cool with a low in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday with a high in the low 80′s.
Winds will being to switch around to the ESE on Sunday and that means back to the heat and the humidity with highs back into the mid to upper 80′s.
Should be a really nice boating weekend with seas running 2 feet or less and a light chop.
