DOH Sarasota announces more COVID-19 drive-thru testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota announced on Wednesday that additional COVID-19 drive thru testing is coming to the area.
DOH-Sarasota announced that they have partnered with CenterPlace Health, NAACP Sarasota Chapter and Light of the World International Church to host a by appointment only COVID-19 drive thru testing site.
The testing is scheduled to take place at the Light of the World International Church located at 3809 Chapel Drive, Sarasota, Fla., 34234, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
“We’re very pleased to be working collaboratively with CenterPlace Health, Sarasota County’s safety-net health care provider, as well as the Sarasota Chapter of the NAACP and Light of the World Church to make this testing opportunity possible,” Chuck Henry, Sarasota County Health Officer said. “Partnerships like this help to increase our ability to provide more community testing that is neighborhood-based.”
This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or for those who work in a health care setting.
All patients are required to have an appointment to be tested. If you would like to make an appointment, you should call 941-861-2883.
All callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
Appointments are limited, but DOH Sarasota is evaluating additional community COVID-19 testing opportunities in the future.
