DeSantis rolls out plan to re-open Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state of Florida will begin lifting stay-at-home orders starting on Monday, May 4.
DeSantis introduced his task-force program called “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step" which rolled out a phased approach to re-opening. The plan does not apply to coronavirus hotspots including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
The governor stated that he would continue to work on resources to protect Florida’s most vulnerable citizens. Precautions will be put in place at nursing homes. Workers in industries with close contact, such as stylist and commercial retail, will be asked to wear protective gear and be screened for temperature.
The order will also allow doctors to perform elective procedures in the rest of the state
