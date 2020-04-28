40.3% of unemployment claims processed deemed ineligible by the Department of Economic Opportunity

“Thousands of hardworking Floridians in my district and across the state are facing economic hardships as a result of the coronavirus. It is simply unacceptable that the state’s problem-plagued unemployment system is keeping Floridians from getting their money in a timely manner,” said Congressman Vern Buchanan. “I’m pleased to see the state make unemployment benefits retroactive as I called for earlier this month, but people need this money now. I realize that traffic is heavy, but there is no excuse at this late date for the system to be overwhelmed. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has to do a better job.”