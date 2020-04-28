Sarasota County dual language charter school delays opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County’s new dual language charter school is delaying their opening once again, but this time it’s because of the Coronavirus.
Dreamers Academy was supposed to open its doors in August for the 2020-2021 school year. But, due to the Coronavirus the school has delayed its opening to the 2021-2022 school year.
Dreamers Academy will teach students grades K-5 in both English and Spanish, which makes students bilingual and biliterate. The school received about 150 student applications as of March for the upcoming school year, but Dreamers Academy’s Founder, Geri Chaffee, said social distancing measures made the school’s progress pause. Chaffee said it would be too hard to complete many crucial pieces of having the school complete and ready by this fall with the new guidelines in place.
Dreamers Academy is also still looking to finalize a location for the school that will be big enough to house the expected growth.
"Even though its greatly affected all of the plans that we had for this particular moment in time, I do believe that it will be great to open next year. Hopefully we'll have a beautiful new facility And we'll be able to actually spread the word and let everybody know," said Chaffee.
She went on to say the charter school is looking to recruit more Spanish speaking students. This is because a majority of the applications were English speaking students and Chaffee said in order for a dual language school to be successful there needs to be an equal amount of both kinds of students.
Dreamers Academy is currently taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.