Roper Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $240.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.05 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.
The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.70. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.22.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.60 to $12.60 per share.
Roper Technologies shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. The stock has declined almost 10% in the last 12 months.
