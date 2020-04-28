Recreational pot supporters fire back on new law

“If passed, the amendment would decriminalize the sale and possession of marijuana under Florida law within the limited contours of the amendment,” the brief said. “This change in state law would reflect a rational and permissible policy choice by Florida voters to cease using the state’s limited resources to prosecute conduct that is currently unlawful. The amendment does not mandate any Floridian to violate federal law. Nor does it have any effect on federal law enforcement, or purport to immunize Floridians from violations of federal law --- nor could it. Simply put, divergent policy choices by the state and federal government with regard to the criminalization of certain conduct does not establish a facial violation of the United States Constitution.”