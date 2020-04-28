Plenty of available appointments for COVID-19 testing in Manatee County

The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, May 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Those who want to be tested will need to make an appointment. Initially, the DOH was requiring a prescription to get a test, but they have since waived that requirement. Patients who call to get an appointment will be screened for signs and symptoms and then scheduled for a specimen collection at the drive-through.