A prescription is no longer needed to get an appointment

Plenty of available appointments for COVID-19 testing in Manatee County
By ABC7 Staff | April 28, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 9:59 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County still has available appointments for their drive-thru testing starting Wednesday.

The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, May 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Those who want to be tested will need to make an appointment. Initially, the DOH was requiring a prescription to get a test, but they have since waived that requirement. Patients who call to get an appointment will be screened for signs and symptoms and then scheduled for a specimen collection at the drive-through.

The exam is free. Up to 80 patients a day can be tested at the Convention Center. To make an appointment, call (941) 748-0747.

Anyone who arrives at the drive-thru must:

· Be in a vehicle (no walk-ups will be seen),

· Remain in their vehicle at all times,

· Present a photo ID with name that matches the name on the appointment and

· Produce proof of Manatee residency (driver’s license, utility bill, etc.).

Anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at (941) 242-6649 before calling 911 or visiting a hospital.

