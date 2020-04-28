Plenty of available appointments for COVID-19 testing in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County still has available appointments for their drive-thru testing starting Wednesday.
The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, May 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Those who want to be tested will need to make an appointment. Initially, the DOH was requiring a prescription to get a test, but they have since waived that requirement. Patients who call to get an appointment will be screened for signs and symptoms and then scheduled for a specimen collection at the drive-through.
The exam is free. Up to 80 patients a day can be tested at the Convention Center. To make an appointment, call (941) 748-0747.
Anyone who arrives at the drive-thru must:
· Be in a vehicle (no walk-ups will be seen),
· Remain in their vehicle at all times,
· Present a photo ID with name that matches the name on the appointment and
· Produce proof of Manatee residency (driver’s license, utility bill, etc.).
Anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at (941) 242-6649 before calling 911 or visiting a hospital.
