Manatee County public beaches to reopen on Monday, May 4th

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The beach closed signs will be removed from Manatee Beach and other public beaches in Manatee County in the coming days. During a virtual county commission meeting today, commissioners discussed and voted in favor of reopening the beaches on Monday, May 4th.
“People come to Florida for the beaches, I see people trying to circumvent the rules just to come here," said John Pullaro, a Lakewood Ranch resident. "And I think that most people that come to Florida are definitely coming for the sunshine and the water.”
This has a lot of residents and visitors excited. Many people are for the reopening, while some are still against it.
“Whoever in politics needs to discuss it, do it, get it over with" said Carole Olson, a visitor from Minnesota. "And it’s a decision that has to stay and no exceptions, period.”
Beachgoers will have some restrictions. They will be allowed to park for two hours each day and will have to abide by social distancing guidelines. Other restrictions and recommendations will be discussed on Wednesday.
“People love to go out there, to enjoy the sand," said Nick Azzara, an Information Outreach Manager for Manatee County. "People being cooped up in their homes for a very long time, they’re eager to get out. So in that regard, it’s very important to the community and really to the morale of Manatee County residents.”
