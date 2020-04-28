Manatee County Commission votes to re-open beaches May 4, with restrictions

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission voted to re-open beaches with restrictions on May 4. The motion passed unanimously and relates only to county-operated beaches.
County beaches will re-open beginning Monday at 10 a.m. with restrictions, The restrictions regarding the beach include a social distancing requirement and a two-hour limit on parking. Commissioner Jonnson asked the council to figure out who was going to enforce the parking rules and the commissioners suggested code enforcement. The Mayor of Bradenton expressed concerns about the safety of those monitoring challenging those who violate the laws. Commissioners pointed out that the two-hour restriction only applied to parking.
Parking will be open, but limited and patrolled. The commissioners have not yet announced what the penalty will be if someone breaks the two-hour parking rules.
Restrooms will re-open, but concessions will not.
There will also be a curfew, with the beaches closing at 9 p.m.
The beaches are only one part of a staggered re-opening of Manatee County that mandates action week by week depending on recommendations from health officials and Governor Ron DeSantis. You can view the re-opening plan below:
