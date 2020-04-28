Manatee County Commission votes to re-open beaches May 4, with restrictions

County beaches will re-open beginning Monday at 10 a.m. with restrictions, The restrictions regarding the beach include a social distancing requirement and a two-hour limit on parking. Commissioner Jonnson asked the council to figure out who was going to enforce the parking rules and the commissioners suggested code enforcement. The Mayor of Bradenton expressed concerns about the safety of those monitoring challenging those who violate the laws. Commissioners pointed out that the two-hour restriction only applied to parking.