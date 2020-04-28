Florida International Air Show ‘Wings over Charlotte Harbor’ canceled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A myriad of circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to another popular event being canceled in Florida.
“Wings over Charlotte Harbor” announced Tuesday that they will cancel this year’s event scheduled for late October. Event organizers with the Florida International Air Show had already run into problems due to runway rehabilitation at Punta Gorda airport.
Officials with the event say that there were multiple reasons for the cancellation, including the possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the fall. The FIAS board also blames “excessive fees” from the city of Punta Gorda and no support from local businesses.
The show was originally planned for Oct. 24 and 25. The organization says they are now planning a “Flyover” tribute to thank and honor nurses, doctors, first responders and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
