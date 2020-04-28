Florida DOH confirms 32,846 positive COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms that state has recorded 32,846 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,171 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
The cases involved 31,986 Florida residents. 5,222 hospitalizations were also reported, but health officials stress that that number is not representative of present totals in the hospital. Hospitalization numbers are determined by individuals who at any given time during their diagnosis received treatment.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has emphasized in previous press conferences that Florida hospitals still have resources to treat COVID-19 patients.
Here are the latest totals from the Suncoast:
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 334 Residents: 317 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 39 Hospitalizations* Residents: 110 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 138 (44%) Female: 179 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 18 (6%) White: 258 (81%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 18 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 244 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (12%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 563 Residents: 561 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 46 Hospitalizations* Residents: 134 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 230 (41%) Female: 329 (59%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 88 (16%) White: 363 (65%) Other: 46 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 64 (11%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 74 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 378 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 109 (19%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.