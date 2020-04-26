First Alert Weather: Next storm day is Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change in the weather pattern will start as early as today. The high pressure ridge that brought fair skies yesterday will slip into the Atlantic and twist our winds to the east and southeast. This will bring a bit more humidity to the Suncoast over the next few days. We will also see a few more clouds blowing in from the east and west. There is still dry air aloft and rain will hold off till Thursday.
By Thursday a cold front will approach and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put the Suncoast under a marginal risk of severe weather for Thursday. The storms will move past between mid-morning and early afternoon. They should clear the area by mid-afternoon and leave the evening with clearing conditions. Once the front is past the skies will clear and winds shift. Drier air will once again move in and the weekend looks lovely with cooler temperatures and low humidity.
