First Alert Weather: Next storm day is Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change in the weather pattern will start as early as today. The high pressure ridge that brought fair skies yesterday will slip into the Atlantic and twist our winds to the east and southeast. This will bring a bit more humidity to the Suncoast over the next few days. We will also see a few more clouds blowing in from the east and west. There is still dry air aloft and rain will hold off till Thursday.